Lottery ticket worth $2 million sold in Twin Falls County

BOISE — A lottery ticket sold in Twin Falls County matched all five of the first numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Million draw and is worth $2 million.

The winning numbers were 2, 3, 19, 52, 58, and the Megaball was 16. The ticket includes the Multiplier.

“We are encouraging everyone who played Mega Millions for last night’s draw to check their tickets carefully for winners,” Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said in a Wednesday statement. “Too often we see players not realize they have a big winning ticket because they did not win the jackpot. In this case, the ticket matched all five of the first numbers and has Megaplier, which turns the ticket into a $2 million winner!”

Including the $2 million winning ticket, there were over 3,100 winning Mega Millions tickets in Idaho from Tuesday’s draw.

The Idaho Lottery also encourages everyone to sign the back of their tickets immediately and prior to presenting them for payment.

The $2 million winner has 180 days to claim their prize from Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise, either by mail or in person.

Lottery officials on Wednesday announced the incorrect numbers for the $2 million ticket, so people who checked before should check their tickets again.

Official winning numbers are accurate on all Lottery terminals at retail locations and are kept on file at the Idaho Lottery office. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at a retail location or by using the Idaho Lottery’s free mobile app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0