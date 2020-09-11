Los Angeles megachurch banned from holding indoor services

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A megachurch that defied a ban on indoor worship designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus was ordered Thursday to immediately halt such services.

Superior Court Judge Mitchell Beckloff issued a preliminary injunction repeatedly sought by Los Angeles County health officials, who argued that Grace Community Church was putting people at risk of COVID-19 infection by staging indoor services with throngs of people who didn’t use masks or practice social distancing.

Since late July, the Sun Valley evangelical church had ignored the county health order that permitted only online or outdoor services with proper safety measures.

Beckloff sided with the county’s argument that the services were an immediate threat to public health and safety.

The “risk of death to members of the community, associated and unassociated with the church, outweighs the harm that flows from the restriction on indoor worship,” the ruling said.

Grace and a few other churches argued that the public health order was excessive and an assault on freedom of religion.

However, Beckloff ruled that the order “does not dictate a ban on worship.”