Lori Fletcher - McCain Foods USA, Inc. - Burley
Lori Fletcher became the energetic and dedicated Safety Manager at McCain Foods in 2008, but that was hardly the start of Lori's career with McCain Foods. Lori started her career with what was then Ore-Ida back in January of 1979. Lori worked her way up through the ranks holding positions such as General Laborer, Quality Assurance Grader, and Quality Assurance Lead. Eventually, Lori earned a management spot and through the years she held positions such as Production Supervisor, Processing Supervisor, Packaging Supervisor, and Sanitation Supervisor. In March of 1999, Lori was awarded a position as a Corporate Q.A. Supervisor where she continued to rise through the ranks and travel the world. If a busy career with McCain Foods was not enough, Lori was also attending college through the College of Southern Idaho and then later Idaho State University where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Business Management Training. In 2008, Lori decided she was ready for a new challenge and she accepted the Safety Manager position. As the Safety Manager, Lori has been responsible for significantly improving the safety culture at McCain Foods. Lori has created and rolled out multiple safety programs, trainings and games. Every year she speaks at the Magic Valley Safety Fest to share what she has learned through the years. During the years that Lori has been the safety manager, McCain Foods has become a safer place to work. Lori also volunteers in the community including volunteering for the Civil Air Patrol and she is one of the founding members of the Therapy Pets Serving Mini-Cassia. In 2003, Lori Fletcher along with Lori Kreider started visiting with their dogs to improve people's quality of life through positive interactions with well-behaved animals. The group grew and was later named Therapy Pets Serving Mini-Cassia. Over the years the faces and the animals have changed, but Lori has been a constant in the group. She is one of the certified evaluators and she does regular visits to facilities such as Cassia Regional Hospital, Highland Estates, Parke View Rehabilitation & Care Center, and Countryside Care and Rehabilitation. But for Lori family is always first. Lori and James Fletcher have three wonderful children and ten busy grandchildren and ash; not to mention a menagerie of cats, dogs, and horses. Lori's impressive career and her even more impressive drive to raise her family, complete her education, and progress within in her company more than qualify her for a nomination for Women in Business.
