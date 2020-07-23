Logan mayor proposes mask mandate amid pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — A mayor in northern Utah has asked for a citywide mask mandate to limit the spread of COVID-19, a request that has drawn mixed reactions from Cache County council members and city residents.

“This is the critical period with students going back to school, and with university students coming back to town, you know, who are coming from out of state and other places, this is a way to help protect our community,” Logan Mayor Holly Daines said Tuesday.

Daines also clarified that a mask would not be required in every situation, The Herald Journal reported.

“If you are in a building, in your own personal workspace which allows you to social distance, you do not have to wear a mask,” she said. “If you go outside, you should have one available in case you come into contact with people that are outside and you can’t social distance.”

The request came after Republican Gov. Gary Herbert issued a mask mandate in all K-12 schools, and Utah State University implemented a similar rule on its campus in Logan.

Logan City Council member Jess Bradfield was the only member against the mandate, arguing that he wants to work out a compromise with the city and county.