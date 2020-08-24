localinterest

AlliantEgs;1.52;27;54.65;+.57;-.1
BallardPw;...;...;16.49;+.28;+129.7
BkofAm;.72;9;25.69;+.71;-27.1
ConAgra;.85;25;38.26;+.44;+11.7
Costco;2.80f;49;344.13;-.48;+17.1
Diebold;...;9;8.50;+.47;-19.5
DukeEngy;3.86f;20;81.47;+.47;-10.7
DukeRlty;.94;30;38.32;+.16;+10.5
Fastenal;1.00;36;47.88;-.66;+29.6
HPInc;.70;6;18.65;+.42;-9.2
HomeDp;6.00;29;286.75;+3.52;+31.3
Idacorp;2.68;22;89.96;+1.82;-15.8
Keycorp;.74;7;12.39;+.44;-38.8
LeeEnt;...;...;.89;-.04;-37.5
MicronT;...;5;43.76;+1.10;-18.6
Sensient;1.56;15;55.67;+1.61;-15.8
SkyWest;.56f;6;33.13;+3.13;-48.7
Teradyn;.40;38;89.09;+1.09;+30.6
Tuppwre;1.08;...;14.21;+.28;+65.6
USBancrp;1.68;9;36.75;+1.54;-38.0
WalMart;2.16f;75;131.33;-.30;+10.5
WashFed;.88;10;24.57;+.69;-33.0
WellsFargo;.40m;5;24.49;+.85;-54.5
WestRck;.80;9;31.28;+2.82;-27.1
ZionsBcp;1.36;9;33.04;+1.45;-36.4
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!