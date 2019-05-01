AlliantEgs 1.34 23 46.78 -.45 +10.7

Aonplc 1.60 36 175.72 -4.42 +20.9

BallardPw ... ... 3.29 -.03 +37.7

BkofAm .60 12 30.26 -.32 +22.8

ConAgra .85 16 30.14 -.64 +41.1

Costco 2.60f 37 241.59 -3.94 +18.6

Diebold .40 10 8.95 -1.14 +259.4

DukeEngy 3.71 22 90.41 -.71 +4.8

DukeRlty .86 25 31.44 +.32 +21.4

Fastenal 1.72 26 69.27 -1.28 +32.5

HPInc .64 6 19.93 -.02 -2.6

HomeDp 5.44f 22 198.80 -4.90 +15.7

Idacorp 2.52 24 98.82 -.20 +6.2

Keycorp .56 10 17.35 -.20 +17.4

LeeEnt ... ... 2.81 +.01 +33.2

MicronT ... 3 41.90 -.16 +32.1

Sensient 1.44 19 70.50 +.38 +26.2

SkyWest .48f 12 60.13 -1.46 +35.2

Teradyn .36 21 48.74 -.26 +55.3

Tuppwre 1.08m ... 22.72 -1.08 -28.0

USBancrp 1.48 13 53.11 -.21 +16.2

Valhi .08 22 2.39 -.12 +23.8

WalMart 2.12f 58 101.36 -1.48 +8.8

WashFed .80 13 32.84 -.30 +23.0

WellsFargo 1.80 11 48.23 -.18 +4.7

WestRck 1.82 11 37.99 -.39 +.6

ZionsBcp 1.20 13 48.58 -.75 +19.2

