AlliantEg s 1.42 26 51.65 -.05 +22.2

Aonplc 1.76f 39 190.88 +1.12 +31.3

BallardPw ... ... 5.50 +.38 +130.1

BkofAm .72f 11 30.17 +.50 +22.4

ConAgra .85 20 29.87 +.11 +39.8

Costco 2.60 41 291.90 +2.01 +43.3

Diebold .40 15 13.37 -.07 +436.9

DukeEngy 3.78f 23 93.90 -1.06 +8.8

DukeRlty .86 25 32.26 -.13 +24.6

Fastenal s ... 25 33.64 +.01 +28.7

HPInc .64 6 19.08 +.33 -6.7

HomeDp 5.44 24 233.98 +.18 +36.2

Idacorp 2.52 27 108.89 -.72 +17.0

Keycorp .74f 11 18.27 +.24 +23.6

LeeEnt ... ... 2.14 +.08 +1.4

MicronT ... 6 50.50 +.06 +59.2

Sensient 1.44 19 69.64 +.09 +24.7

SkyWest .48 12 62.22 +1.94 +39.9

Teradyn .36 24 57.84 +.45 +84.3

Tuppwre 1.08 ... 15.91 +.66 -49.6

USBancrp 1.48 13 56.08 +.35 +22.7

Valhi .08 20 2.23 -.01 +15.5

WalMart 2.12f 67 117.43 +.51 +26.1

WashFed .84f 15 37.95 +.37 +42.1

WellsFargo 2.04f 11 48.92 +.27 +6.2

WestRck 1.82 11 39.09 +.65 +3.5

ZionsBcp 1.36f 12 44.77 +.14 +9.9

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments