AlliantEgs 1.42 27 54.38 +.04 +28.7

Aonplc 1.76 42 207.64 +.13 +42.8

BallardPw ... ... 6.97 +.03 +191.6

BkofAm .72 13 35.15 -.20 +42.7

ConAgra .85 22 34.04 -.14 +59.4

Costco 2.60 42 295.14 +1.03 +44.9

Diebold ... 12 10.55 -.40 +323.7

DukeEngy 3.78 22 90.79 -.18 +5.2

DukeRlty .86 27 34.38 +.04 +32.7

Fastenal;s .88 28 36.95 -.04 +41.3

HPInc .70f 6 20.49 -.04 +.1

HomeDp 5.44 22 217.31 -2.66 +26.5

Idacorp 2.68f 26 106.81 +.22 +14.8

Keycorp .74 12 20.22 -.06 +36.8

LeeEnt ... ... 1.32 -.07 -37.4

MicronT ... 6 53.21 -.82 +67.7

Sensient 1.56f 18 65.75 +.14 +17.7

SkyWest .48 13 64.54 -.22 +45.1

Teradyn .36 29 68.76 -.38 +119.1

Tuppwre 1.08 ... 8.31 +.09 -73.7

USBancrp 1.68 14 59.17 -.14 +29.5

Valhi .08 17 1.85 +.01 -4.1

WalMart 2.12f 69 119.40 -.19 +28.2

WashFed .84 14 36.88 +.04 +38.1

WellsFargo 2.04 12 53.60 -.32 +16.3

WestRck 1.86f 12 42.60 -.04 +12.8

ZionsBcp 1.36 14 51.77 +.27 +27.1

