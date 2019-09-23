AlliantEg s 1.42 27 53.27 +.09 +26.1

Aon plc 1.76f 39 192.76 -.24 +32.6

BallardPw ... ... 5.56 +.19 +132.6

BkofAm .72f 11 29.52 -.07 +19.8

ConAgra .85 19 28.90 -.91 +35.3

Costco 2.60 41 287.57 +1.21 +41.2

Diebold .40 14 12.32 ... +394.8

DukeEngy 3.78f 24 95.40 +.13 +10.5

DukeRlty .86 26 33.49 +.14 +29.3

Fastenal s ... 24 32.28 +.42 +23.5

HPInc .64 6 18.52 +.05 -9.5

HomeDp 5.44 23 226.25 +1.58 +31.7

Idacorp 2.52 27 110.77 -.42 +19.0

Keycorp .74f 10 17.79 +.02 +20.4

LeeEnt ... ... 2.08 -.03 -1.4

MicronT ... 6 49.60 +.44 +56.3

Sensient 1.44 18 68.21 -.67 +22.1

SkyWest .48 11 57.86 -.78 +30.1

Teradyn .36 25 58.71 +.50 +87.1

Tuppwre 1.08 ... 16.26 +.58 -48.5

USBancrp 1.68f 13 55.68 +.24 +21.8

Valhi .08 19 2.08 -.02 +7.8

WalMart 2.12f 68 117.62 +.64 +26.3

WashFed .84f 15 37.79 +.30 +41.5

WellsFargo 2.04f 11 48.96 +.33 +6.3

WestRck 1.82 11 36.16 +.25 -4.2

ZionsBcp 1.36f 12 44.30 -.21 +8.7

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments