The Twin Falls County Commission voted to table a moratorium on permits for renewable energy projects until August, following a hearing on Wednesday.

The county has considered the moratorium, which would pause issuance of permits for energy projects in the county for 182 days, to allow the county to update ordinances regarding renewable energy projects such as wind and solar.

Commissioners Don Hall, Jack Johnson and Brent Reinke all expressed support for a moratorium but tabled the declaration until August in order to have more time to define the scope of the projects that would be paused.

“I don’t think we have a choice but to adopt a moratorium, because we need those 182 days to get (a code re-write) done,” Reinke said.

Reinke added that the parameters of what defines a large-scale energy project was needed before issuing a moratorium.

“We just don’t have the sophistication, the information to be able to deal with these large-scale energy projects that are coming our way,” Hall said during deliberations. “We’re just not ready for it. We need to be ready.”

Community Development Services Director Jon Laux told the council that permits for the Bell Rapids Wind Energy project, and for Jackpot Solar were guided by portions of code that were related to hydroelectric plants. That code hasn’t been updated since 1998.

POWER UP! Southern Idaho gets 'special' boost from renewable energy Federal incentives to increase renewable production have prompted a rush of companies looking to produce power in southern Idaho.

“Does the county need a large-scale energy project ordinance? The answer is yes,” Laux told the commission during the hearing. “We need to get ahead of this game as best as we can and be proactive and not reactive.”

More than 14 people spoke in support of the moratorium, saying solar and wind projects constituted threats to the public health and safety and needed more regulation.

The continuation of deliberation for the moratorium has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 24.

PHOTOS: County Commissioners meeting on large scale energy projects County Commissioners meeting on large scale energy projects County Commissioners meeting on large scale energy projects County Commissioners meeting on large scale energy projects County Commissioners meeting on large scale energy projects County Commissioners meeting on large scale energy projects County Commissioners meeting on large scale energy projects

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.