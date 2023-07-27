The Twin Falls County Commission voted to table a moratorium on permits for renewable energy projects until August, following a hearing on Wednesday.
The county has considered the moratorium, which would pause issuance of permits for energy projects in the county for 182 days, to allow the county to update ordinances regarding renewable energy projects such as wind and solar.
Commissioners Don Hall, Jack Johnson and Brent Reinke all expressed support for a moratorium but tabled the declaration until August in order to have more time to define the scope of the projects that would be paused.
“I don’t think we have a choice but to adopt a moratorium, because we need those 182 days to get (a code re-write) done,” Reinke said.
Reinke added that the parameters of what defines a large-scale energy project was needed before issuing a moratorium.
“We just don’t have the sophistication, the information to be able to deal with these large-scale energy projects that are coming our way,” Hall said during deliberations. “We’re just not ready for it. We need to be ready.”
Community Development Services Director Jon Laux told the council that permits for the Bell Rapids Wind Energy project, and for Jackpot Solar were guided by portions of code that were related to hydroelectric plants. That code hasn’t been updated since 1998.
Federal incentives to increase renewable production have prompted a rush of companies looking to produce power in southern Idaho.
“Does the county need a large-scale energy project ordinance? The answer is yes,” Laux told the commission during the hearing. “We need to get ahead of this game as best as we can and be proactive and not reactive.”
More than 14 people spoke in support of the moratorium, saying solar and wind projects constituted threats to the public health and safety and needed more regulation.
The continuation of deliberation for the moratorium has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 24.
