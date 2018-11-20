AlliantEg s 1.34 23 45.26 -.12 +6.2

Aonplc 1.60 52 161.67 -3.91 +20.6

BallardPw ... ... 2.79 -.07 -36.7

BkofAm .60 13 27.38 -.37 -7.2

ConAgra .85 16 33.23 -.19 -11.8

Costco 2.28 30 219.31 -9.43 +17.8

Diebold .40 4 3.38 -.39 -79.3

DukeEngy 3.71 22 88.52 +.88 +5.2

DukeRlty .86f 22 28.21 -.25 +3.7

Fastenal 1.60 22 55.38 -2.10 +1.3

HPInc .64f 8 22.61 -.94 +7.6

HomeDp 4.12 18 169.05 -4.54 -10.8

Idacorp 2.52f 25 99.89 -.24 +9.3

Keycorp .56 12 17.83 -.43 -11.6

LeeEnt ... 5 2.30 -.05 -2.1

MicronT ... 3 36.12 -.71 -12.2

Sensient 1.44f 20 65.43 -.36 -10.6

SkyWest .40 15 52.44 -1.46 -1.2

Teradyn .36 27 35.28 -.01 -15.7

Tuppwre 2.72 ... 35.69 -.91 -43.1

USBancrp 1.20 14 54.11 -.89 +1.0

Valhi .08 20 2.15 +.02 -65.2

WalMart 2.08f 54 94.16 -2.62 -4.6

WashFed .72 12 27.00 -.62 -21.2

WellsFargo 1.72f 13 52.54 -.78 -13.4

WestRck 1.82f 13 45.73 -.34 -27.7

ZionsBcp 1.04e 13 47.38 -1.12 -6.8

