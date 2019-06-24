AlliantEg s 1.34 25 49.81 -.15 +17.9

Aonplc 1.60 39 193.52 +1.50 +33.1

BallardPw ... ... 3.71 -.05 +55.2

BkofAm .60 11 27.98 -.14 +13.6

ConAgra .85 15 28.10 -.62 +31.6

Costco 2.60f 40 266.77 +.64 +31.0

Diebold .40 10 8.70 -.13 +249.4

DukeEngy 3.71 22 89.91 +.38 +4.2

DukeRlty .86 25 31.82 -.09 +22.9

Fastenal s ... 24 32.61 +.01 +24.7

HPInc .64 6 20.66 -.04 +1.0

HomeDp 5.44 21 205.50 -3.89 +19.6

Idacorp 2.52 26 104.16 -1.46 +11.9

Keycorp .56 10 17.10 +.05 +15.7

LeeEnt ... ... 2.20 -.06 +4.3

MicronT ... 3 33.19 -.06 +4.6

Sensient 1.44 20 72.86 -.25 +30.5

SkyWest .48 11 56.70 -1.25 +27.5

Teradyn .36 20 46.23 +.18 +47.3

Tuppwre 1.08 ... 19.31 -.47 -38.8

USBancrp 1.48 13 52.30 +.04 +14.4

Valhi .08 23 2.51 +.12 +30.1

WalMart 2.12f 64 111.24 +.11 +19.4

WashFed .80 13 33.02 -.05 +23.6

WellsFargo 1.80 10 46.27 -.62 +.4

WestRck 1.82 10 35.18 -1.54 -6.8

ZionsBcp 1.20 12 44.12 -.31 +8.3

