AlliantEgs 1.52 29 58.42 +.09 +6.8
Aonplc 1.76 47 231.07 +.94 +10.9
BallardPw ... ... 11.42 +.67 +59.1
BkofAm .72 12 34.69 +.08 -1.5
ConAgra .85 21 32.24 +.29 -5.8
Costco 2.60 44 313.79 +.16 +6.8
Diebold ... 13 11.79 +.27 +11.6
DukeEngy 3.78 24 96.23 -.04 +5.5
DukeRlty .94 29 37.29 +.66 +7.6
Fastenals 1.00f 28 36.94 -.41 ...
HP Inc .70 7 21.90 +.17 +6.6
HomeDp 5.44 24 240.61 +3.31 +10.2
Idacorp 2.68 27 110.28 +.66 +3.3
Keycorp .74 11 19.52 -.08 -3.6
Lee Ent ... ... 1.82 -.09 +28.2
MicronT ... 7 57.33 +.45 +6.6
Sensient 1.56 16 60.69 -.14 -8.2
SkyWest .56f 11 56.56 -.54 -12.5
Teradyn .40f 30 70.55 +1.10 +3.5
Tuppwre 1.08 ... 5.62 -.89 -34.5
US Bancrp 1.68 13 54.64 +.02 -7.8
Valhi .08 14 1.55 -.08 -17.1
WalMart 2.12f 66 115.25 -1.20 -3.0
WashFed .88f 14 34.75 +.30 -5.2
WellsFargo 2.04 11 47.77 -.07 -11.2
WestRck 1.86f 12 40.95 -.27 -4.6
ZionsBcp 1.36 12 45.65 -.58 -12.1
