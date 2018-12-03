AlliantEg s 1.34 23 45.90 +.51 +7.7

Aonplc 1.60 53 164.97 -.14 +23.1

BallardPw ... ... 2.95 -.03 -33.1

BkofAm .60 14 28.54 +.14 -3.3

ConAgra .85 16 32.43 +.09 -13.9

Costco 2.28 32 232.08 +.80 +24.7

Diebold .40 4 3.19 -.08 -80.5

DukeEngy 3.71 22 89.62 +1.05 +6.6

DukeRlty .86f 23 28.83 +.37 +6.0

Fastenal 1.60 24 59.73 +.47 +9.2

HPInc .64f 7 23.95 +.95 +14.0

HomeDp 4.12 20 181.74 +1.42 -4.1

Idacorp 2.52f 25 99.39 +1.15 +8.8

Keycorp .56 12 18.44 +.10 -8.6

LeeEnt ... 5 2.20 -.04 -6.4

MicronT ... 3 40.03 +1.47 -2.7

Sensient 1.44f 20 63.80 -.46 -12.8

SkyWest .40 14 57.55 -.13 +8.4

Teradyn .36 27 35.96 +.27 -14.1

Tuppwre 2.72 ... 37.71 -.25 -39.9

USBancrp 1.20 14 54.40 -.06 +1.5

Valhi .08 19 2.10 +.07 -66.0

WalMart 2.08f 57 98.75 +1.10 ...

WashFed .72 13 28.77 -.04 -16.0

WellsFargo 1.72f 13 54.24 -.04 -10.6

WestRck 1.82f 14 47.27 +.16 -25.2

ZionsBcp 1.04e 13 48.39 -.27 -4.8

