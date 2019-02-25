AlliantEg s 1.34 23 45.34 -.34 +7.3

Aonplc 1.60 55 171.17 -.89 +17.8

BallardPw ... ... 3.57 -.06 +49.4

BkofAm .60 11 29.27 +.19 +18.8

ConAgra .85 13 23.31 -.07 +9.1

Costco 2.28 33 217.05 +.76 +6.5

Diebold .40 9 8.41 -.25 +237.8

DukeEngy 3.71 22 89.48 -.43 +3.7

DukeRlty .86 24 30.07 -.02 +16.1

Fastenal 1.72f 24 62.90 +.24 +20.3

HPInc .64 7 23.91 +.17 +16.9

HomeDp 4.12 21 189.98 -2.41 +10.6

Idacorp 2.52 24 98.59 -.83 +5.9

Keycorp .56 10 17.61 -.04 +19.1

LeeEnt ... ... 2.91 +.03 +37.9

MicronT ... 4 42.75 +.18 +34.7

Sensient 1.44 18 64.98 +.11 +16.3

SkyWest .48f 12 56.04 +.26 +26.0

Teradyn .36 32 42.07 +.83 +34.1

Tuppwre 1.08m ... 30.88 -.10 -2.2

USBancrp 1.48 12 51.61 +.33 +12.9

Valhi .08 40 4.42 +.13 +129.0

WalMart 2.12f 57 99.12 -.43 +6.4

WashFed .80f 13 30.81 +.06 +15.4

WellsFargo 1.80f 12 49.66 +.64 +7.8

WestRck 1.82 12 39.67 +.40 +5.1

ZionsBcp 1.20 14 50.99 -.18 +25.2

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments