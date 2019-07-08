AlliantEg s 1.34 25 49.93 -.02 +18.2

Aonplc 1.60 40 196.47 -1.11 +35.2

BallardPw ... ... 4.19 -.04 +75.3

BkofAm .60 11 29.20 -.06 +18.5

ConAgra .85 15 28.47 +.41 +33.3

Costco 2.60f 41 269.40 +1.15 +32.2

Diebold .40 10 9.40 -.17 +277.5

DukeEngy 3.71 22 89.66 -.02 +3.9

DukeRlty .86 26 32.78 +.17 +26.6

Fastenal s ... 24 31.83 -.26 +21.7

HPInc .64 6 20.74 -.42 +1.4

HomeDp 5.44 21 212.91 +1.45 +23.9

Idacorp 2.52 26 104.21 +.19 +12.0

Keycorp .56 10 17.81 -.19 +20.5

LeeEnt ... ... 2.14 -.06 +1.4

MicronT ... 5 40.41 +.99 +27.4

Sensient 1.44 20 72.66 -.99 +30.1

SkyWest .48 12 62.39 +.08 +40.3

Teradyn .36 20 46.65 -.26 +48.7

Tuppwre 1.08 ... 18.67 -.06 -40.9

USBancrp 1.48 13 53.10 -.58 +16.2

Valhi .08 24 2.62 +.07 +35.8

WalMart 2.12f 65 112.72 +.74 +21.0

WashFed .80 14 35.03 -.13 +31.1

WellsFargo 1.80 11 47.53 -.24 +3.1

WestRck 1.82 11 37.78 -.29 +.1

ZionsBcp 1.20 13 45.32 -.89 +11.2

