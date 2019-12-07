Boys basketball
Carey Holiday Tournament
Carey 84, Mackay 80, 3 OT
Carey held a sizable halftime lead before Mackay scored 21 third-quarter points, then the teams traded blows in three overtimes.
Brigham Parke led Carey with 33 points, and Dallin Parke added 24.
Carey 84, Mackay 80, 3 OT
Carey 12;17;6;24;9;6;10; — 84
Mackay 8;7;21;23;6;9;6; — 80
Carey (84)
Dallin Parke 24, Carson Simpson 9, Hunter Smith 13, Ashton Sparrow 1, Brigham Parke 33, Tate Squires 2.
Valley 46, Challis 24
Valley had a balanced attack and strong defense to sail past Challis. Garrett Christensen scored 10 points to lead eight Valley scorers.
Valley 46, Challis 24
Challis 7;4;5;8; — 24
Valley 8;12;15;11; — 46
Valley (46)
Tony Ruiz 5, Jackson Fife 4, Omar Campos 7, Jadon Johnson 8, Kyle Christensen 6, Rawlin Godfrey 4, Garrett Christensen 10, Brody Mussman 2.
Dietrich Holiday Tournament
Oakley 66, Dietrich 46
DIETRICH — Oakley surged ahead in the third quarter, outscoring Dietrich 23-13 in the period. Hornets coach Jeff Bedke said it was a good defensive effort and balanced scoring attack that helped his team out Saturday.
Chandler Jones had 15 points, and Dalton Hunter and Caleb Arnell each added 10. Brady Power finished with 18 to lead the Blue Devils.
Oakley 66, Dietrich 46
Oakley 12;19;23;12; — 66
Dietrich 11;12;13;10; — 46
Oakley (66)
Chandler Jones 15, Robert Wybenga 9, Strom Pickett 3, Corbin Bedke 4, Caleb Arnell 10, Payton Beck 4, Austin Cranney 6, Jace Robinson 5
Dietrich (46)
Felipe Vargas 3, Brady Power 18, Rhys Dill 9, Manuel Cabrera 6, Lester Nance 2, Kyler Robertson 8.
Regular season
Burley 65, Kuna 48
BURLEY — The Bobcats improved to 3-0 to begin the season. Creighton Hansen led the way with 23 points and 19 rebounds, and Jace Whiting added 13 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.
Burley (65)
Creighton Hansen 23, Jace Whiting 13, Steven Ramirez 12, Hunter Hansen 9, Bridger Guiles 4, Jarrett Orthman 2, Sawyr Hansen 2.
Snake River 54, Filer 43
BLACKFOOT — Filer went cold in the second quarter, getting outscored 17-3. Miguel Perez scored 15 points on five three-pointers to lead the Wildcats.
Filer (43)
Teagan Anderson 8, Kelson Gilett 6, Binson Rountree 1, Austin Jarolimek 5, Austin Perkins 8, Miguel Perez 15.
Raft River 62, Richfield 44
MALTA — After the score was tied at halftime, Raft River pulled away in the second half, outscoring Richfield 35-17. Justin Schumann led the Trojans with 23 points, and Ryan Spaeth added 10.
Other scores
Hagerman 45, Horseshoe Bend 36
Minico 54, Bishop Kelly 48
You have free articles remaining.
Salmon River 51, Castleford 40
Girls basketball
Carey Holiday Tournament
Valley 48, Challis 18
Valley shut out Challis in the first quarter and rolled to the victory. Bailey Stephens led the Vikings with 16 points, and Makenna Kohtz added 13.
Valley 48, Challis 18
Valley 11;18;8;9; — 48
Challis 0;6;4;8; — 18
Valley (48)
Kylee Salversen 2, Madyn Black 4, Kalea Delgado 1, Mackenzie Dimond 12, Makenna Kohtz 13, Bailey Stephens 16.
Carey 46, Mackay 32
Kylie Wood scored 27 points and Noelia Cruz added 12 points and 19 rebounds as Carey got the win.
Regular season
Oakley 44, Shoshone 22
OAKLEY — Oakley trailed by two points at halftime before coming alive in the second half. They shut out Shoshone in the third quarter and poured on 20 points in the fourth to move to 3-1 on the season and 2-0 in the Snake River Conference. Keely Cranney had 11 points for the Hornets to lead all scorers, and Karlie Chapman had 10 to lead Shoshone.
Oakley 44, Shoshone 22
Oakley 9;8;7;20; — 44
Shoshone 9;10;0;3; — 22
Oakley (44)
Keely Cranney 11, Sarah Austin 3, Kayzia Gillette 7, Maisey Judd 5, Kylan Jones 5, Hope Payton 5, Falon Bedke 8.
Shoshone (22)
Ashlee Gage 2, Karlie Chapman 10, Destiny Rodriguez 1, Katie Perry 3, Suzy Juarez 2.
Sugar-Salem 55, Kimberly 18
KIMBERLY — Meg Walker and Jill Russell each scored six points for Kimberly.
Other scores
Parma 64, Gooding 23
Century 56, Minico 35
Wrestling
Dahlke Duels Invitational
Team points
1. American Falls 690, 2. Snake River 569 3. Malad 544; 4. Marsh Valley 535; 5. Declo 374; 5. Caldwell 374; 7. Century JV 360; 8. Parma 342; 9. Firth 335; 10. Kimberly 327; 11. Salmon 300; 12. Oakley 283; 13. Challis 264; 14. Gooding 229; 15. Wood River 228; 16. Filer 204; 17. North Gem 82.
Cross country
Twin Falls High School senior Mattalyn Geddes placed 22nd in the women’s championship race at the Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Oregon. Geddes finished the 5,000 meter race with a time of 18:07.9.
The three-time Class 4A Idaho state champion, placed fifth at the Northwest Regionals in November. She also finished ninth at the Nike Cross Nationals last year.
Men’s basketball
CSI 98, Central Florida 93, OT: The CSI men pulled out an overtime win at home to move to 9-5 on the season. Kendall McHugh led all scorers with 30 points, including five three-pointers, and added 11 rebounds. Deng Dut had 19 points, and Mike Hood had 15.
Women’s basketball
CSI 82, Edmonds College 62: The CSI women rolled to 8-3 on the season behind 15 points and 10 rebounds from Petra Farkas, 12 points and 11 rebounds from Allie Thayne, and 11 points each from Macie Knapp and Karmelah Dean.
Friday
Boys basketball
Wendell 64, Richfield 37
RICHFIELD — Zane Kelsey had 19 points for Wendell, and Isaac Slade added 16. Carsn Perks finished with 19 to lead Richfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.