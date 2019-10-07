AlliantEg s 1.42 27 53.78 -.57 +27.3
Aonplc 1.76f 39 190.43 -1.57 +31.0
BallardPw ... ... 4.94 -.04 +106.7
BkofAm .72f 10 28.31 -.06 +14.9
ConAgra .85 19 28.63 -.23 +34.0
Costco 2.60 42 293.41 +1.74 +44.0
Diebold .40 11 9.79 -.11 +293.2
DukeEngy 3.78f 24 96.92 -.25 +12.3
DukeRlty .86 27 33.83 -.43 +30.6
Fastenal s ... 23 31.03 -.75 +18.7
HPInc .64 5 16.80 +.16 -17.9
HomeDp 5.44 23 226.74 -1.19 +32.0
Idacorp 2.52 28 111.99 -1.26 +20.3
Keycorp .74f 10 17.28 +.01 +16.9
LeeEnt ... ... 1.99 -.01 -5.7
MicronT ... 5 44.16 -.39 +39.2
Sensient 1.44 18 67.15 -.49 +20.2
SkyWest .48 11 55.62 +.01 +25.1
Teradyn .36 25 59.37 -.59 +89.2
Tuppwre 1.08 ... 15.81 +.61 -49.9
USBancrp 1.68f 13 53.93 -.16 +18.0
Valhi .08 17 1.85 -.01 -4.1
WalMart 2.12f 67 117.23 -.93 +25.9
WashFed .84f 14 36.54 -.07 +36.8
WellsFargo 2.04f 11 48.81 -.40 +5.9
WestRck 1.82 10 34.01 -.06 -9.9
ZionsBcp 1.36f 12 43.44 +.24 +6.6
