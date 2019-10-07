AlliantEg s 1.42 27 53.78 -.57 +27.3

Aonplc 1.76f 39 190.43 -1.57 +31.0

BallardPw ... ... 4.94 -.04 +106.7

BkofAm .72f 10 28.31 -.06 +14.9

ConAgra .85 19 28.63 -.23 +34.0

Costco 2.60 42 293.41 +1.74 +44.0

Diebold .40 11 9.79 -.11 +293.2

DukeEngy 3.78f 24 96.92 -.25 +12.3

DukeRlty .86 27 33.83 -.43 +30.6

Fastenal s ... 23 31.03 -.75 +18.7

HPInc .64 5 16.80 +.16 -17.9

HomeDp 5.44 23 226.74 -1.19 +32.0

Idacorp 2.52 28 111.99 -1.26 +20.3

Keycorp .74f 10 17.28 +.01 +16.9

LeeEnt ... ... 1.99 -.01 -5.7

MicronT ... 5 44.16 -.39 +39.2

Sensient 1.44 18 67.15 -.49 +20.2

SkyWest .48 11 55.62 +.01 +25.1

Teradyn .36 25 59.37 -.59 +89.2

Tuppwre 1.08 ... 15.81 +.61 -49.9

USBancrp 1.68f 13 53.93 -.16 +18.0

Valhi .08 17 1.85 -.01 -4.1

WalMart 2.12f 67 117.23 -.93 +25.9

WashFed .84f 14 36.54 -.07 +36.8

WellsFargo 2.04f 11 48.81 -.40 +5.9

WestRck 1.82 10 34.01 -.06 -9.9

ZionsBcp 1.36f 12 43.44 +.24 +6.6

