AlliantEgs 1.42 26 52.18 -.85 +23.5

Aonplc 1.76 40 194.65 -1.20 +33.9

BallardPw ... ... 5.82 +.18 +143.5

BkofAm .72 12 32.40 +.60 +31.5

ConAgra .85 18 27.76 +.29 +30.0

Costco 2.60 42 296.82 +.73 +45.7

Diebold .40 9 8.21 +.73 +229.7

DukeEngy 3.78 23 93.64 -.74 +8.5

DukeRlty .86 28 35.36 +.02 +36.5

Fastenals .88 28 37.30 +.15 +42.7

HPInc .64 6 18.00 +.22 -12.0

HomeDp 5.44 24 234.92 -2.42 +36.7

Idacorp 2.68f 26 106.36 -1.00 +14.3

Keycorp .74f 11 18.96 +.67 +28.3

LeeEnt ... ... 1.85 ... -12.3

MicronT ... 6 49.59 +1.21 +56.3

Sensient 1.56f 17 63.41 -.12 +13.5

SkyWest .48 12 61.46 +2.02 +38.2

Teradyn .36 27 62.87 +.48 +100.4

Tuppwre 1.08 ... 10.00 +.27 -68.3

USBancrp 1.68f 14 58.14 +.56 +27.2

Valhi .08 17 1.88 -.04 -2.6

WalMart 2.12f 68 117.57 -.05 +26.2

WashFed .84 14 36.74 +.03 +37.6

WellsFargo 2.04 12 52.72 +.54 +14.4

WestRck 1.82 11 39.17 +.37 +3.7

ZionsBcp 1.36 13 50.21 +.86 +23.2

