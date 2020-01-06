AlliantEgs 1.42 27 53.75 -.05 -1.8

Aonplc 1.76 43 208.57 +.60 +.1

BallardPw ... ... 8.30 +.49 +15.6

BkofAm .72 12 34.85 -.05 -1.1

ConAgra .85 22 33.52 +.18 -2.1

Costco 2.60 41 291.81 +.08 -.7

Diebold ... 13 11.67 -.13 +10.5

DukeEngy 3.78 22 90.84 +.44 -.4

DukeRlty .86 27 34.62 -.38 -.1

Fastenal .88 27 36.00 -.57 -2.6

HPInc .70f 6 20.61 +.08 +.3

HomeDp 5.44 22 219.96 +1.03 +.7

Idacorp 2.68f 26 105.59 ... -1.1

Keycorp .74 11 19.61 -.30 -3.1

Lee Ent ... ... 1.42 -.03 ...

MicronT ... 6 53.56 -.97 -.4

Sensient 1.56f 17 64.21 -.12 -2.8

SkyWest .48 12 64.10 +.08 -.8

Teradyn .36 28 66.75 -1.48 -2.1

Tuppwre 1.08 ... 8.41 +.18 -2.0

USBancrp 1.68 14 57.71 -.80 -2.7

Valhi .08 16 1.77 ... -5.3

WalMart 2.12f 68 117.65 -.24 -1.0

WashFed .84 14 36.12 -.29 -1.5

WellsFargo 2.04 12 53.10 -.32 -1.3

WestRck 1.86f 12 42.03 -.65 -2.1

ZionsBcp 1.36 14 51.07 -.63 -1.6

