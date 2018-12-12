AlliantEgs 1.34 23 45.89 -.39 +7.7

Aonplc 1.60 50 155.40 -.35 +16.0

BallardPw ... ... 2.76 +.08 -37.4

BkofAm .60 12 24.52 -.06 -16.9

ConAgra .85 15 30.59 -.02 -18.8

Costco 2.28 31 227.80 +1.30 +22.4

Diebold .40 3 2.86 +.06 -82.5

DukeEngy 3.71 22 89.60 -1.19 +6.5

DukeRlty .86f 22 27.65 -.79 +1.6

Fastenal 1.60 22 54.77 -.12 +.1

HPInc .64f 7 22.55 +.16 +7.3

HomeDp 4.12 19 174.21 +2.00 -8.1

Idacorp 2.52f 25 101.09 -.69 +10.7

Keycorp .56 11 16.01 +.09 -20.6

LeeEnt ... 5 2.06 -.01 -12.3

MicronT ... 3 36.03 +.82 -12.4

Sensient 1.44f 18 59.31 -.32 -18.9

SkyWest .40 12 49.56 +1.04 -6.7

Teradyn .36 25 33.36 +.40 -20.3

Tuppwre 2.72 ... 35.77 +.86 -43.0

USBancrp 1.20 13 50.13 +.01 -6.4

Valhi .08 16 1.78 +.11 -71.2

WalMart 2.08f 54 93.11 -.74 -5.7

WashFed .72 12 27.18 +.20 -20.6

WellsFargo 1.72f 12 47.74 -.02 -21.3

WestRck 1.82f 13 44.41 +.21 -29.7

ZionsBcp 1.04e 12 43.72 +.27 -14.0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments