AlliantEgs 1.34 21 42.76 +.29 +.4

Aonplc 1.60 28 143.12 +1.72 +6.8

BallardPw ... ... 3.08 -.02 -30.2

BkofAm .60f 16 31.51 +.23 +6.7

ConAgra .85 18 37.60 +.74 -.2

Costco 2.28f 32 222.03 +.91 +19.3

Diebold .40 8 7.00 +.30 -57.2

DukeEngy 3.71f 18 81.55 +1.10 -3.0

DukeRlty .80 23 29.39 +.21 +8.0

Fastenal 1.60f 24 56.26 -.16 +2.9

HPInc .56f 9 23.34 +.13 +11.1

HomeDp 4.12 25 195.64 -.02 +3.2

Idacorp 2.36 23 94.12 +.46 +3.0

Keycorp .48f 14 21.36 +.03 +5.9

LeeEnt ... 7 2.95 -.10 +25.5

MicronT ... 5 52.81 -.59 +28.4

Sensient 1.32 23 68.69 +.16 -6.1

SkyWest .40 17 59.30 -.15 +11.7

Teradyn .36 33 43.75 +.18 +4.5

Tuppwre 2.72 ... 37.03 +.42 -40.9

USBancrp 1.20 14 52.91 +.36 -1.3

Valhi .08 47 5.12 +.30 -17.0

WalMart 2.08f 21 89.60 +.84 -9.3

WashFed .72f 15 33.65 -.55 -1.8

WellsFargo 1.72f 14 58.83 +.54 -3.0

WestRck 1.72 16 55.82 +.41 -11.7

ZionsBcp 1.20e 16 53.34 -.19 +4.9

