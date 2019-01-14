AlliantEg s 1.34 21 41.25 -.71 -2.4

Aonplc 1.60 48 147.61 +.36 +1.5

BallardPw ... ... 3.18 +.09 +33.1

BkofAm .60 12 26.37 +.34 +7.0

ConAgra .85 11 20.85 -.76 -2.4

Costco 2.28 32 209.00 -1.51 +2.6

Diebold .40 4 3.89 -.11 +56.2

DukeEngy 3.71 21 83.66 -.95 -3.1

DukeRlty .86f 22 27.52 -.02 +6.3

Fastenal 1.60 22 54.07 -.77 +3.4

HPInc .64f 6 20.79 -.38 +1.6

HomeDp 4.12 20 178.81 -.60 +4.1

Idacorp 2.52f 23 92.23 -2.02 -.9

Keycorp .56 11 16.24 +.28 +9.9

LeeEnt ... ... 2.34 ... +10.9

MicronT ... 3 34.67 -1.34 +9.3

Sensient 1.44f 18 58.84 -1.35 +5.4

SkyWest .40 12 47.42 -.62 +6.6

Teradyn .36 24 31.49 -.84 +.4

Tuppwre 2.72 ... 37.20 +.08 +17.8

USBancrp 1.48 12 47.79 +.35 +4.6

Valhi .08 23 2.48 +.15 +28.5

WalMart 2.08f 55 94.95 +.11 +1.9

WashFed .72 13 27.91 +.02 +4.5

WellsFargo 1.72f 12 48.42 +.55 +5.1

WestRck 1.82f 12 40.20 -.75 +6.5

ZionsBcp 1.04e 12 44.32 +.33 +8.8

