AlliantEg s 1.34 21 41.25 -.71 -2.4
Aonplc 1.60 48 147.61 +.36 +1.5
BallardPw ... ... 3.18 +.09 +33.1
BkofAm .60 12 26.37 +.34 +7.0
ConAgra .85 11 20.85 -.76 -2.4
Costco 2.28 32 209.00 -1.51 +2.6
Diebold .40 4 3.89 -.11 +56.2
DukeEngy 3.71 21 83.66 -.95 -3.1
DukeRlty .86f 22 27.52 -.02 +6.3
Fastenal 1.60 22 54.07 -.77 +3.4
HPInc .64f 6 20.79 -.38 +1.6
HomeDp 4.12 20 178.81 -.60 +4.1
Idacorp 2.52f 23 92.23 -2.02 -.9
Keycorp .56 11 16.24 +.28 +9.9
LeeEnt ... ... 2.34 ... +10.9
MicronT ... 3 34.67 -1.34 +9.3
Sensient 1.44f 18 58.84 -1.35 +5.4
SkyWest .40 12 47.42 -.62 +6.6
Teradyn .36 24 31.49 -.84 +.4
Tuppwre 2.72 ... 37.20 +.08 +17.8
USBancrp 1.48 12 47.79 +.35 +4.6
Valhi .08 23 2.48 +.15 +28.5
WalMart 2.08f 55 94.95 +.11 +1.9
WashFed .72 13 27.91 +.02 +4.5
WellsFargo 1.72f 12 48.42 +.55 +5.1
WestRck 1.82f 12 40.20 -.75 +6.5
ZionsBcp 1.04e 12 44.32 +.33 +8.8
