AlliantEg s 1.42 25 49.89 -.04 +18.1

Aonplc 1.76f 40 194.15 -.76 +33.6

BallardPw ... ... 4.04 +.05 +69.0

BkofAm .60 11 29.57 +.17 +20.0

ConAgra .85 15 28.25 -.65 +32.3

Costco 2.60f 42 280.17 -1.34 +37.5

Diebold .40 11 9.66 -.01 +288.0

DukeEngy 3.78f 22 88.15 -.30 +2.1

DukeRlty .86 26 32.95 -.01 +27.2

Fastenal s ... 23 30.64 +.27 +17.2

HPInc .64 7 21.44 +.05 +4.8

HomeDp 5.44 21 211.27 -1.77 +23.0

Idacorp 2.52 25 102.64 +.14 +10.3

Keycorp .74f 10 17.37 -.08 +17.5

LeeEnt ... ... 1.98 +.03 -6.2

MicronT ... 6 47.19 +1.67 +48.7

Sensient 1.44 19 68.70 +1.70 +23.0

SkyWest .48 12 60.47 +.90 +36.0

Teradyn .36 20 46.84 +.88 +49.3

Tuppwre 1.08 ... 17.98 +.01 -43.0

USBancrp 1.48 13 55.33 +.33 +21.1

Valhi .08 21 2.27 -.12 +17.6

WalMart 2.12f 65 112.82 -1.08 +21.1

WashFed .80 14 34.85 -.13 +30.5

WellsFargo 1.80 10 46.48 +.45 +.9

WestRck 1.82 10 35.69 -.54 -5.5

ZionsBcp 1.20 12 45.23 -.87 +11.0

