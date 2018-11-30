AlliantEg;s;1.34;23;45.39;+.72;+6.5

Aonplc;1.60;53;165.11;+1.43;+23.2

BallardPw;...;...;2.98;...;-32.4

BkofAm;.60;13;28.40;+.36;-3.8

ConAgra;.85;16;32.34;+.07;-14.1

Costco;2.28;32;231.28;+.28;+24.3

Diebold;.40;4;3.27;-.13;-80.0

DukeEngy;3.71;22;88.57;+.97;+5.3

DukeRlty;.86f;22;28.46;+.39;+4.6

Fastenal;1.60;24;59.26;...;+8.4

HPInc;.64f;7;23.00;+.14;+9.5

HomeDp;4.12;20;180.32;+4.66;-4.9

Idacorp;2.52f;24;98.24;+1.12;+7.5

Keycorp;.56;12;18.34;+.20;-9.1

LeeEnt;...;5;2.24;-.09;-4.7

MicronT;...;3;38.56;+.65;-6.2

Sensient;1.44f;20;64.26;-.73;-12.2

SkyWest;.40;14;57.68;+2.17;+8.6

Teradyn;.36;27;35.69;+.32;-14.8

Tuppwre;2.72;...;37.96;+.04;-39.5

USBancrp;1.20;14;54.46;+.42;+1.6

Valhi;.08;19;2.05;-.09;-66.8

WalMart;2.08f;56;97.65;+.36;-1.1

WashFed;.72;13;28.81;+.48;-15.9

WellsFargo;1.72f;13;54.28;+.24;-10.5

WestRck;1.82f;14;47.11;+.76;-25.5

ZionsBcp;1.04e;13;48.66;+.45;-4.3

