AlliantEgs 1.42 26 52.45 -.08 +24.1

Aonplc 1.76f 40 194.85 +2.66 +34.0

BallardPw ... ... 4.50 +.02 +88.3

BkofAm .72f 10 27.51 +.18 +11.6

ConAgra .85 19 28.36 -.23 +32.8

Costco 2.60 42 294.76 -1.81 +44.7

Diebold .40 12 11.21 +.17 +350.2

DukeEngy 3.78f 23 92.74 -.02 +7.5

DukeRlty .86 26 33.27 -.03 +28.5

Fastenals ... 23 30.62 +.08 +17.1

HPInc .64 6 18.29 +.20 -10.6

HomeDp 5.44 23 227.91 +.59 +32.6

Idacorp 2.52 27 109.81 +.16 +18.0

Keycorp .74f 10 16.60 +.15 +12.3

LeeEnt ... ... 1.78 -.02 -15.6

MicronT ... 5 45.27 +.60 +42.7

Sensient 1.44 18 65.32 -.09 +17.0

SkyWest .48 11 57.26 +.14 +28.8

Teradyn .36 22 52.97 +.32 +68.8

Tuppwre 1.08 ... 13.01 +.31 -58.8

USBancrp 1.48 12 52.69 +.30 +15.3

Valhi .08 18 1.95 -.04 +1.0

WalMart 2.12f 66 114.26 +.18 +22.7

WashFed .84f 14 35.60 +.47 +33.3

WellsFargo 2.04f 10 46.57 +.38 +1.1

WestRck 1.82 10 34.18 +.07 -9.5

ZionsBcp 1.36f 11 41.09 +.32 +.9

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments