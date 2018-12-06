AlliantEg s 1.34 23 45.72 -.45 +7.3

Aonplc 1.60 52 160.56 -2.16 +19.8

BallardPw ... ... 2.87 -.10 -34.9

BkofAm .60 12 26.28 -.56 -11.0

ConAgra .85 15 31.62 -.46 -16.1

Costco 2.28 32 233.20 +6.85 +25.3

Diebold .40 3 2.86 -.20 -82.5

DukeEngy 3.71 22 89.83 -.22 +6.8

DukeRlty .86f 23 28.83 +.81 +6.0

Fastenal 1.60 23 57.30 +.03 +4.8

HPInc .64f 7 24.02 +.78 +14.3

HomeDp 4.12 19 175.96 +.66 -7.2

Idacorp 2.52f 25 100.17 +.80 +9.6

Keycorp .56 11 17.11 -.34 -15.2

LeeEnt ... 5 2.18 -.01 -7.2

MicronT ... 3 37.67 +.79 -8.4

Sensient 1.44f 19 61.42 -.84 -16.0

SkyWest .40 13 52.84 -.97 -.5

Teradyn .36 26 33.81 -.68 -19.3

Tuppwre 2.72 ... 35.67 -.44 -43.1

USBancrp 1.20 14 52.34 -.26 -2.3

Valhi .08 17 1.85 -.06 -70.0

WalMart 2.08f 54 94.77 -1.04 -4.0

WashFed .72 12 27.57 +.10 -19.5

WellsFargo 1.72f 12 51.09 -.69 -15.8

WestRck 1.82f 14 46.21 -.30 -26.9

ZionsBcp 1.04e 13 45.89 ... -9.7

