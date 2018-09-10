Alliant Egs 1.34 22 43.78 +.51 +2.7

Aon plc 1.60 30 149.74 -.28 +11.7

BallardPw ... ... 3.72 -.05 -15.6

BkofAm .60f 16 30.82 -.04 +4.4

ConAgra .85 18 36.62 +.29 -2.8

Costco 2.28 35 243.18 +1.72 +30.7

Diebold .40 5 4.90 -.20 -70.0

DukeEngy 3.71f 18 82.31 -.16 -2.1

DukeRlty .80 23 28.63 +.23 +5.2

Fastenal 1.60f 25 58.17 +.97 +6.4

HPInc .56f 9 24.65 -.06 +17.3

HomeDp 4.12 27 210.69 +4.46 +11.2

Idacorp 2.36 25 100.05 +.19 +9.5

Keycorp .48f 14 20.91 -.20 +3.7

LeeEnt ... 6 2.65 -.10 +12.8

MicronT ... 4 44.90 +.04 +9.2

Sensient 1.32 24 72.44 +.44 -1.0

SkyWest .40 18 61.95 +1.00 +16.7

Teradyn .36 30 39.45 -.25 -5.8

Tuppwre 2.72 ... 31.84 -.19 -49.2

USBancrp 1.20 14 54.13 -.06 +1.0

Valhi .08 30 3.25 +.02 -47.3

WalMart 2.08f 23 96.90 +1.07 -1.9

WashFed .72f 15 33.80 -.35 -1.3

WellsFargo 1.72f 14 57.46 +.06 -5.3

WestRck 1.72 16 55.58 +.60 -12.1

ZionsBcp 1.20e 16 52.93 +.17 +4.1

