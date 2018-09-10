Alliant Egs 1.34 22 43.78 +.51 +2.7
Aon plc 1.60 30 149.74 -.28 +11.7
BallardPw ... ... 3.72 -.05 -15.6
BkofAm .60f 16 30.82 -.04 +4.4
ConAgra .85 18 36.62 +.29 -2.8
Costco 2.28 35 243.18 +1.72 +30.7
Diebold .40 5 4.90 -.20 -70.0
DukeEngy 3.71f 18 82.31 -.16 -2.1
DukeRlty .80 23 28.63 +.23 +5.2
Fastenal 1.60f 25 58.17 +.97 +6.4
HPInc .56f 9 24.65 -.06 +17.3
HomeDp 4.12 27 210.69 +4.46 +11.2
Idacorp 2.36 25 100.05 +.19 +9.5
Keycorp .48f 14 20.91 -.20 +3.7
LeeEnt ... 6 2.65 -.10 +12.8
MicronT ... 4 44.90 +.04 +9.2
Sensient 1.32 24 72.44 +.44 -1.0
SkyWest .40 18 61.95 +1.00 +16.7
Teradyn .36 30 39.45 -.25 -5.8
Tuppwre 2.72 ... 31.84 -.19 -49.2
USBancrp 1.20 14 54.13 -.06 +1.0
Valhi .08 30 3.25 +.02 -47.3
WalMart 2.08f 23 96.90 +1.07 -1.9
WashFed .72f 15 33.80 -.35 -1.3
WellsFargo 1.72f 14 57.46 +.06 -5.3
WestRck 1.72 16 55.58 +.60 -12.1
ZionsBcp 1.20e 16 52.93 +.17 +4.1
