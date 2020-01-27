AlliantEg s 1.52 29 58.83 -.10 +7.5

Aonplc 1.76 43 211.95 -1.47 +1.8

BallardPw ... ... 9.15 -.55 +27.4

BkofAm .72 12 32.85 -.69 -6.7

ConAgra .85 21 32.53 +.25 -5.0

Costco 2.60 44 309.45 -1.06 +5.3

Diebold ... 11 10.30 -.17 -2.5

DukeEngy 3.78 24 96.10 -.18 +5.4

DukeRlty .86 28 36.01 -.09 +3.9

Fastenal s 1.00f 26 35.25 -.27 -4.6

HPInc .70 7 21.58 -.40 +5.0

HomeDp 5.44 23 231.19 -.81 +5.9

Idacorp 2.68 28 111.79 -.25 +4.7

Keycorp .74 11 18.84 -.45 -6.9

LeeEnt ... ... 1.29 +.04 -9.2

MicronT ... 6 55.41 -2.35 +3.0

Sensient 1.56 17 61.94 -.94 -6.3

SkyWest .48 12 61.80 -1.74 -4.4

Teradyn .40f 29 69.49 -2.61 +1.9

Tuppwre 1.08 ... 7.66 -.11 -10.7

USBancrp 1.68 13 53.54 -.30 -9.7

Valhi .08 15 1.68 ... -10.2

WalMart 2.12f 67 115.86 +1.49 -2.5

WashFed .88f 13 34.68 -.43 -5.4

WellsFargo 2.04 10 47.10 -.47 -12.5

WestRck 1.86f 12 40.07 -.87 -6.6

ZionsBcp 1.36 12 46.46 -.17 -10.5

