AlliantEg s 1.42 27 53.48 +.56 +26.6

Aonplc 1.76 42 207.01 +.86 +42.4

BallardPw ... ... 6.75 +.46 +182.4

BkofAm .72 12 34.70 +.26 +40.8

ConAgra .85 19 28.80 +.42 +34.8

Costco 2.60 42 293.50 +1.63 +44.1

Diebold .40 11 10.11 +.14 +306.0

DukeEngy 3.78 22 90.49 +.39 +4.9

DukeRlty .86 27 34.44 +.23 +33.0

Fastenal s .88 28 37.41 +.38 +43.1

HPInc .70f 6 20.52 +.17 +.3

HomeDp 5.44 22 215.53 +1.45 +25.4

Idacorp 2.68f 26 106.63 +1.25 +14.6

Keycorp .74 12 20.11 +.05 +36.1

LeeEnt ... ... 1.57 -.05 -25.6

MicronT ... 6 52.94 +1.74 +66.8

Sensient 1.56f 17 64.39 +.50 +15.3

SkyWest .48 12 63.06 +.48 +41.8

Teradyn .36 29 68.32 +1.63 +117.7

Tuppwre 1.08 ... 7.49 -.07 -76.3

USBancrp 1.68f 14 60.66 +.39 +32.7

Valhi .08 16 1.75 -.02 -9.3

WalMart 2.12f 69 120.54 +.25 +29.4

WashFed .84 14 37.12 +.35 +39.0

WellsFargo 2.04 12 54.22 +.43 +17.7

WestRck 1.86f 12 40.90 +.01 +8.3

ZionsBcp 1.36 14 51.19 +.04 +25.7

