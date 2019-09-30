AlliantEg s 1.42 27 53.93 -.10 +27.6

Aonplc 1.76f 40 193.57 +.10 +33.2

BallardPw ... ... 4.89 -.17 +104.6

BkofAm .72f 10 29.17 -.18 +18.4

ConAgra .85 20 30.68 +.40 +43.6

Costco 2.60 41 288.11 +2.16 +41.4

Diebold .40 12 11.20 -.22 +349.8

DukeEngy 3.78f 24 95.86 -.40 +11.1

DukeRlty .86 27 33.97 -.07 +31.2

Fastenal s ... 24 32.67 +.44 +25.0

HPInc .64 6 18.92 +.39 -7.5

HomeDp 5.44 23 232.02 +2.16 +35.0

Idacorp 2.52 28 112.67 +.17 +21.1

Keycorp .74f 10 17.84 -.02 +20.7

LeeEnt ... ... 2.04 +.03 -3.3

MicronT ... 5 42.85 -.36 +35.0

Sensient 1.44 19 68.65 +1.11 +22.9

SkyWest .48 11 57.40 +.27 +29.1

Teradyn .36 24 57.91 +.51 +84.5

Tuppwre 1.08 ... 15.87 +.11 -49.7

USBancrp 1.68f 13 55.34 -.09 +21.1

Valhi .08 17 1.90 -.05 -1.6

WalMart 2.12f 68 118.68 +.23 +27.4

WashFed .84f 14 36.99 -.33 +38.5

WellsFargo 2.04f 11 50.44 -.27 +9.5

WestRck 1.82 11 36.45 -.03 -3.5

ZionsBcp 1.36f 12 44.52 +.16 +9.3

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments