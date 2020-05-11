local interest

AlliantEgs;1.52;24;47.08;-.91;-14.0
BallardPw;...;...;9.56;-.35;+33.1
BkofAm;.72;8;22.58;-.99;-35.9
ConAgra;.85;22;33.41;-.11;-2.4
Costco;2.60;44;310.33;+4.39;+5.6
Diebold;...;6;5.40;+.22;-48.9
DukeEngy;3.78;20;81.66;-.12;-10.5
DukeRlty;.94;27;33.89;-.03;-2.2
Fastenal;s;1.00f;30;39.74;+.69;+7.6
HPInc;.48m;5;15.42;-.24;-25.0
HomeDp;6.00f;24;236.56;+2.13;+8.3
Idacorp;2.68;22;90.37;-1.61;-15.4
Keycorp;.74;6;10.70;-.58;-47.1
LeeEnt;...;...;.74;-.03;-47.7
MicronT;...;6;48.20;-.05;-10.4
Sensient;1.56;13;46.71;-1.12;-29.3
SkyWest;.56f;5;27.97;-1.48;-56.7
Teradyn;.40;27;63.11;-1.98;-7.4
Tuppwre;1.08;...;2.83;-.07;-67.0
USBancrp;1.68;8;33.35;-1.40;-43.8
Valhi;.08;7;.79;-.02;-57.8
WalMart;2.16f;71;123.67;+.73;+4.1
WashFed;.88;10;25.20;-.97;-31.2
WellsFargo;2.04;5;24.78;-.65;-53.9
WestRck;.80m;8;25.97;-1.03;-39.5
ZionsBcp;1.36;8;29.21;-1.51;-43.7
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!