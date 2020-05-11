local interest
0 comments

local interest

  • 0

AlliantEgs;1.52;24;47.08;-.91;-14.0

BallardPw;...;...;9.56;-.35;+33.1

BkofAm;.72;8;22.58;-.99;-35.9

ConAgra;.85;22;33.41;-.11;-2.4

Costco;2.60;44;310.33;+4.39;+5.6

Diebold;...;6;5.40;+.22;-48.9

DukeEngy;3.78;20;81.66;-.12;-10.5

DukeRlty;.94;27;33.89;-.03;-2.2

Fastenal;s;1.00f;30;39.74;+.69;+7.6

HPInc;.48m;5;15.42;-.24;-25.0

HomeDp;6.00f;24;236.56;+2.13;+8.3

Idacorp;2.68;22;90.37;-1.61;-15.4

Keycorp;.74;6;10.70;-.58;-47.1

LeeEnt;...;...;.74;-.03;-47.7

MicronT;...;6;48.20;-.05;-10.4

Sensient;1.56;13;46.71;-1.12;-29.3

SkyWest;.56f;5;27.97;-1.48;-56.7

Teradyn;.40;27;63.11;-1.98;-7.4

Tuppwre;1.08;...;2.83;-.07;-67.0

USBancrp;1.68;8;33.35;-1.40;-43.8

Valhi;.08;7;.79;-.02;-57.8

WalMart;2.16f;71;123.67;+.73;+4.1

WashFed;.88;10;25.20;-.97;-31.2

WellsFargo;2.04;5;24.78;-.65;-53.9

WestRck;.80m;8;25.97;-1.03;-39.5

ZionsBcp;1.36;8;29.21;-1.51;-43.7

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News