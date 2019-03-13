AlliantEg s 1.34 24 47.14 -.01 +11.6

Aonplc 1.60 54 167.09 +.61 +14.9

BallardPw ... ... 3.20 -.03 +33.9

BkofAm .60 11 29.29 +.35 +18.9

ConAgra .85 13 23.04 +.25 +7.9

Costco 2.28 36 236.38 +3.42 +16.0

Diebold .40 12 10.50 +.41 +321.7

DukeEngy 3.71 22 90.56 +.05 +4.9

DukeRlty .86 24 30.75 +.04 +18.7

Fastenal 1.72f 24 62.68 +.51 +19.9

HPInc .64 6 19.61 +.55 -4.2

HomeDp 5.44f 20 181.14 -1.50 +5.4

Idacorp 2.52 25 100.07 -1.15 +7.5

Keycorp .56 10 17.32 +.25 +17.2

LeeEnt ... ... 3.56 -.03 +68.7

MicronT ... 3 38.83 -.42 +22.4

Sensient 1.44 18 66.11 +.06 +18.4

SkyWest .48f 11 51.09 +1.04 +14.9

Teradyn .36 17 39.61 +.02 +26.2

Tuppwre 1.08m ... 26.96 -.59 -14.6

USBancrp 1.48 12 51.58 +.53 +12.9

Valhi .08 25 2.75 -.28 +42.5

WalMart 2.12f 57 99.03 +.66 +6.3

WashFed .80f 12 29.84 -.31 +11.7

WellsFargo 1.80f 12 49.92 +.27 +8.3

WestRck 1.82 12 39.58 +.03 +4.8

ZionsBcp 1.20 14 49.12 +.20 +20.6

