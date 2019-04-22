AlliantEg s 1.34 23 45.94 -.04 +8.7

Aonplc 1.60 57 174.89 -.28 +20.3

BallardPw ... ... 3.45 -.03 +44.4

BkofAm .60 12 30.05 +.02 +22.0

ConAgra .85 17 30.88 +.36 +44.6

Costco 2.28 37 243.42 -2.39 +19.5

Diebold .40 14 12.98 +.26 +421.3

DukeEngy 3.71 22 88.73 -.41 +2.8

DukeRlty .86 23 29.73 -.40 +14.8

Fastenal 1.72 26 70.10 -.98 +34.1

HPInc .64 6 19.88 -.64 -2.8

HomeDp 5.44f 22 204.78 -.88 +19.2

Idacorp 2.52 24 96.36 -.73 +3.5

Keycorp .56 10 16.99 +.20 +15.0

LeeEnt ... ... 3.10 +.04 +46.9

MicronT ... 4 43.40 ... +36.8

Sensient 1.44 19 68.67 +.25 +23.0

SkyWest .48f 12 58.80 -.45 +32.2

Teradyn .36 19 44.85 +.04 +42.9

Tuppwre 1.08m ... 25.70 -.68 -18.6

USBancrp 1.48 12 51.20 -.01 +12.0

Valhi .08 23 2.52 -.20 +30.6

WalMart 2.12f 59 102.37 -.81 +9.9

WashFed .80f 13 32.48 -.39 +21.6

WellsFargo 1.80f 10 47.26 -.32 +2.6

WestRck 1.82 10 35.80 +.31 -5.2

ZionsBcp 1.20 13 46.71 -.59 +14.7

