AlliantEg s 1.34 22 44.92 -.08 +6.3

Aonplc 1.60 55 170.76 +2.59 +17.5

BallardPw ... ... 3.34 +.15 +39.7

BkofAm .60 11 28.41 +.12 +15.3

ConAgra .85 12 22.81 +.62 +6.8

Costco 2.28 32 208.72 +.97 +2.5

Diebold .40 5 4.90 -.11 +96.8

DukeEngy 3.71 22 90.17 -.13 +4.5

DukeRlty .86 23 29.72 -.26 +14.7

Fastenal 1.72f 24 61.87 +1.19 +18.3

HPInc .64 7 22.86 -.06 +11.7

HomeDp 4.12 20 182.92 -1.62 +6.5

Idacorp 2.52 24 98.38 -.17 +5.7

Keycorp .56 10 17.02 +.05 +15.2

LeeEnt ... ... 2.65 -.03 +25.6

MicronT ... 3 38.58 ... +21.6

Sensient 1.44 19 62.24 +.16 +11.4

SkyWest .48f 11 54.31 +.53 +22.1

Teradyn .36 29 37.87 +.33 +20.7

Tuppwre 1.08m ... 26.86 -.02 -14.9

USBancrp 1.48 12 50.55 -.03 +10.6

Valhi .08 27 3.01 -.05 +56.0

WalMart 2.08f 55 96.20 +.62 +3.3

WashFed .80f 12 29.46 +.26 +10.3

WellsFargo 1.80f 11 47.65 ... +3.4

WestRck 1.82 11 37.67 -.14 -.2

ZionsBcp 1.20 14 49.42 +.38 +21.3

