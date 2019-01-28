AlliantEg s 1.34 21 42.96 -.14 +1.7
Aonplc 1.60 50 153.67 -.72 +5.7
BallardPw ... ... 3.47 +.22 +45.2
BkofAm .60 11 29.63 +.05 +20.3
ConAgra .85 12 21.29 +.28 -.3
Costco 2.28 32 210.77 +1.70 +3.5
Diebold .40 5 4.17 -.09 +67.5
DukeEngy 3.71 21 85.65 -.20 -.8
DukeRlty .86f 23 29.24 +.28 +12.9
Fastenal 1.72f 23 59.39 -.14 +13.6
HPInc .64 7 21.98 -.12 +7.4
HomeDp 4.12 20 179.83 -.57 +4.7
Idacorp 2.52 23 94.22 -.37 +1.2
Keycorp .56 10 16.85 +.04 +14.0
LeeEnt ... ... 2.88 +.20 +36.5
MicronT ... 3 38.08 -.88 +20.0
Sensient 1.44 19 61.32 -.32 +9.8
SkyWest .40 12 49.85 +1.28 +12.1
Teradyn .36 28 36.77 +.02 +17.2
Tuppwre 2.72 ... 38.09 +.33 +20.7
USBancrp 1.48 12 51.27 -.10 +12.2
Valhi .08 27 3.02 +.01 +56.5
WalMart 2.08f 56 97.06 +.12 +4.2
WashFed .80f 12 29.81 +.40 +11.6
WellsFargo 1.80f 12 49.82 -.31 +8.1
WestRck 1.82f 12 41.68 -.61 +10.4
ZionsBcp 1.04e 13 48.80 +.12 +19.8
