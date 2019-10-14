AlliantEg s 1.42 26 52.38 -.65 +24.0

Aonplc 1.76 39 191.28 +.18 +31.6

BallardPw ... ... 5.06 -.04 +111.7

BkofAm .72f 10 29.14 +.23 +18.3

ConAgra .85 18 27.78 -.63 +30.1

Costco 2.60 42 297.52 -.08 +46.1

Diebold .40 10 9.37 +.04 +276.3

DukeEngy 3.78f 23 95.13 -.84 +10.2

DukeRlty .86 26 33.35 -.20 +28.8

Fastenal s .88 26 35.43 -.92 +35.5

HPInc .64 5 16.54 +.30 -19.2

HomeDp 5.44 24 234.18 -.48 +36.3

Idacorp 2.52 27 109.72 -1.33 +17.9

Keycorp .74f 10 17.59 +.19 +19.0

LeeEnt ... ... 1.98 -.01 -6.2

MicronT ... 5 44.86 -.24 +41.4

Sensient 1.44 18 65.28 +.29 +16.9

SkyWest .48 11 55.94 +.26 +25.8

Teradyn .36 26 60.62 -.57 +93.2

Tuppwre 1.08 ... 15.76 -.07 -50.1

USBancrp 1.68f 13 53.26 -.21 +16.5

Valhi .08 17 1.90 -.04 -1.6

WalMart 2.12f 68 119.17 -1.07 +27.9

WashFed .84f 14 36.65 -.08 +37.2

WellsFargo 2.04f 11 49.27 +.06 +6.9

WestRck 1.82 11 36.03 -.54 -4.6

ZionsBcp 1.36f 12 44.15 +.06 +8.4

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments