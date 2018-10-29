AlliantEg s 1.34 22 43.63 +.77 +2.4

Aonplc 1.60 50 155.19 +2.88 +15.8

BallardPw ... ... 3.53 +.05 -20.0

BkofAm .60 13 26.61 +.22 -9.9

ConAgra .85 17 35.96 +.54 -4.5

Costco 2.28 31 222.42 +4.23 +19.5

Diebold .40 4 3.50 -.22 -78.6

DukeEngy 3.71 18 83.46 +1.57 -.8

DukeRlty .86f 22 28.04 +.34 +3.1

Fastenal 1.60 20 49.24 -.11 -10.0

HPInc .56f 8 23.02 -.11 +9.6

HomeDp 4.12 23 173.20 +.97 -8.6

Idacorp 2.52f 23 95.05 +.26 +4.0

Keycorp .48f 12 17.49 +.43 -13.3

LeeEnt ... 6 2.70 -.03 +14.9

MicronT ... 3 34.66 -.74 -15.7

Sensient 1.44f 20 64.04 +1.28 -12.5

SkyWest .40 14 50.66 +.66 -4.6

Teradyn .36 25 32.43 +.08 -22.5

Tuppwre 2.72 ... 35.87 -.35 -42.8

USBancrp 1.20 13 51.56 +.65 -3.8

Valhi .08 20 2.18 -.06 -64.7

WalMart 2.08f 24 99.80 +.86 +1.1

WashFed .72 13 27.90 +.41 -18.5

WellsFargo 1.72f 13 52.23 +.98 -13.9

WestRck 1.72 12 40.94 -.61 -35.2

ZionsBcp .90e 13 47.04 +.48 -7.

