AlliantEgs 1.42 25 50.15 +.36 +18.7

Aonplc 1.76f 40 195.79 +1.23 +34.7

BallardPw ... ... 4.24 +.10 +77.4

BkofAm .72f 11 30.52 -.25 +23.9

ConAgra .85 19 29.02 +.07 +35.9

Costco 2.60f 40 280.13 -1.24 +37.5

Diebold .40 16 14.22 +.33 +471.1

DukeEngy 3.78f 22 87.79 +.88 +1.7

DukeRlty .86 26 33.48 +.02 +29.3

Fastenals ... 23 31.32 -.31 +19.8

HPInc .64 7 21.50 -.02 +5.1

HomeDp 5.44 22 218.04 +1.13 +26.9

Idacorp 2.52 25 102.64 +.37 +10.3

Keycorp .74f 11 18.34 -.17 +24.1

LeeEnt ... ... 2.05 -.01 -2.8

MicronT ... 5 46.82 -.67 +47.6

Sensient 1.44 19 69.62 -.17 +24.7

SkyWest .48 12 61.83 +.09 +39.0

Teradyn .36 24 57.59 +1.24 +83.5

Tuppwre 1.08 ... 14.42 -.39 -54.3

USBancrp 1.48 13 57.06 -.32 +24.9

Valhi .08 19 2.08 -.01 +7.8

WalMart 2.12f 65 112.27 -.75 +20.5

WashFed .84f 15 36.33 -.18 +36.0

WellsFargo 2.04f 11 48.28 -1.02 +4.8

WestRck 1.82 11 36.75 +.11 -2.7

ZionsBcp 1.36f 12 44.65 -.51 +9.6

