AlliantEgs 1.34 23 46.36 -.38 +9.7

Aonplc 1.60 56 172.79 +.20 +18.9

BallardPw ... ... 3.51 +.14 +46.9

BkofAm .60 11 29.17 +.09 +18.4

ConAgra .85 15 28.30 +.01 +32.5

Costco 2.28 37 246.52 +.65 +21.0

Diebold .40 13 12.01 +.35 +382.3

DukeEngy 3.71 22 90.11 -.42 +4.4

DukeRlty .86 24 30.65 -.32 +18.3

Fastenal 1.72f 25 66.59 -.08 +27.3

HPInc .64 6 19.94 +.15 -2.5

HomeDp 5.44f 22 203.55 +1.49 +18.5

Idacorp 2.52 24 98.18 -1.06 +5.5

Keycorp .56 10 16.53 -.06 +11.8

LeeEnt ... ... 3.12 -.08 +47.9

MicronT ... 4 42.90 -.42 +35.2

Sensient 1.44 19 68.75 +.14 +23.1

SkyWest .48f 12 57.82 -.27 +30.0

Teradyn .36 19 44.31 +.16 +41.2

Tuppwre 1.08m ... 26.78 +.08 -15.2

USBancrp 1.48 12 49.88 +.18 +9.1

Valhi .08 21 2.33 +.02 +20.7

WalMart 2.12f 57 99.23 +.40 +6.5

WashFed .80f 12 30.39 +.12 +13.8

WellsFargo 1.80f 11 48.88 +.10 +6.1

WestRck 1.82 12 39.56 -.33 +4.8

ZionsBcp 1.20 13 47.62 +.05 +16.9

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments