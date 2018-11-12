AlliantEg s 1.34 23 45.19 +.58 +6.1

Aonplc 1.60 53 162.89 -1.65 +21.6

BallardPw ... ... 2.97 +.15 -32.7

BkofAm .60 13 27.75 -.77 -6.0

ConAgra .85 17 35.25 +.86 -6.4

Costco 2.28 32 234.48 -3.26 +26.0

Diebold .40 4 3.89 -.52 -76.2

DukeEngy 3.71 21 85.92 +.34 +2.2

DukeRlty .86f 22 28.44 -.14 +4.5

Fastenal 1.60 22 54.12 -.64 -1.0

HPInc .56f 9 23.99 -1.01 +14.2

HomeDp 4.12 23 179.43 -6.56 -5.3

Idacorp 2.52f 24 98.55 +.55 +7.9

Keycorp .48f 12 18.47 -.42 -8.4

Le Ent ... 6 2.57 -.08 +9.4

MicronT ... 3 37.44 -1.67 -8.9

Sensient 1.44f 20 66.08 +.04 -9.7

SkyWest .40 16 54.95 -1.65 +3.5

Teradyn .36 26 34.04 -1.55 -18.7

Tuppwre 2.72 ... 36.57 -.46 -41.7

USBancrp 1.20 14 52.92 -.23 -1.2

Valhi .08 19 2.12 +.02 -65.6

WalMart 2.08f 25 103.87 -1.69 +5.2

WashFed .72 13 27.67 ... -19.2

WellsFargo 1.72f 13 52.35 -.69 -13.7

WestRck 1.82f 13 44.79 -1.02 -29.1

ZionsBcp 1.04e 14 49.44 -.72 -2.7

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments