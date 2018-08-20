AlliantEg s 1.34 22 43.47 -.12 +2.0

Aonplc 1.60 28 143.01 -.44 +6.7

BallardPw ... ... 3.08 +.04 -30.2

BkofAm .60f 16 30.87 +.13 +4.6

ConAgra .85 18 37.51 +.03 -.4

Costco 2.28 33 227.35 +1.67 +22.2

Diebold .40 5 4.40 +.19 -73.1

DukeEngy 3.71f 18 81.81 -.47 -2.7

DukeRlty .80 23 28.67 -.27 +5.4

Fastenal 1.60f 26 60.14 +.63 +10.0

HPInc .56f 9 24.54 ... +16.8

HomeDp 4.12 26 197.93 +2.37 +4.4

Idacorp 2.36 24 98.78 -.13 +8.1

Keycorp .48f 15 21.74 +.15 +7.8

LeeEnt ... 7 2.95 -.05 +25.5

MicronT ... 5 48.07 +.96 +16.9

Sensient 1.32 23 69.49 +.05 -5.0

SkyWest .40 18 61.85 +.75 +16.5

Teradyn .36 30 39.15 -.11 -6.5

Tuppwre 2.72 ... 33.37 -.09 -46.8

USBancrp 1.20 14 53.82 +.53 +.4

Valhi .08 35 3.83 ... -37.9

WalMart 2.08f 23 96.00 -1.85 -2.8

WashFed .72f 16 34.50 -.20 +.7

WellsFargo 1.72f 14 59.03 +.17 -2.7

WestRck 1.72 16 55.60 +.28 -12.0

ZionsBcp 1.20e 16 53.98 +.25 +6.2

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments