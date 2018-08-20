AlliantEg s 1.34 22 43.47 -.12 +2.0
Aonplc 1.60 28 143.01 -.44 +6.7
BallardPw ... ... 3.08 +.04 -30.2
BkofAm .60f 16 30.87 +.13 +4.6
ConAgra .85 18 37.51 +.03 -.4
Costco 2.28 33 227.35 +1.67 +22.2
Diebold .40 5 4.40 +.19 -73.1
DukeEngy 3.71f 18 81.81 -.47 -2.7
DukeRlty .80 23 28.67 -.27 +5.4
Fastenal 1.60f 26 60.14 +.63 +10.0
HPInc .56f 9 24.54 ... +16.8
HomeDp 4.12 26 197.93 +2.37 +4.4
Idacorp 2.36 24 98.78 -.13 +8.1
Keycorp .48f 15 21.74 +.15 +7.8
LeeEnt ... 7 2.95 -.05 +25.5
MicronT ... 5 48.07 +.96 +16.9
Sensient 1.32 23 69.49 +.05 -5.0
SkyWest .40 18 61.85 +.75 +16.5
Teradyn .36 30 39.15 -.11 -6.5
Tuppwre 2.72 ... 33.37 -.09 -46.8
USBancrp 1.20 14 53.82 +.53 +.4
Valhi .08 35 3.83 ... -37.9
WalMart 2.08f 23 96.00 -1.85 -2.8
WashFed .72f 16 34.50 -.20 +.7
WellsFargo 1.72f 14 59.03 +.17 -2.7
WestRck 1.72 16 55.60 +.28 -12.0
ZionsBcp 1.20e 16 53.98 +.25 +6.2
