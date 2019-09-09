AlliantEgs 1.42 26 51.29 -.97 +21.4

Aonplc 1.76f 39 193.43 -1.85 +33.1

BallardPw ... ... 5.10 +.49 +113.4

BkofAm .72f 10 28.63 +.90 +16.2

ConAgra .85 19 29.11 +.45 +36.3

Costco 2.60 42 299.00 -4.76 +46.8

Diebold .40 14 13.03 +.26 +423.3

DukeEngy 3.78f 23 93.72 -.04 +8.6

DukeRlty .86 26 33.16 -.16 +28.0

Fastenals ... 24 32.07 +.51 +22.7

HPInc .64 6 19.01 -.09 -7.1

HomeDp 5.44 23 232.87 +1.74 +35.5

Idacorp 2.52 27 108.21 -.83 +16.3

Keycorp .74f 10 17.67 +.87 +19.6

LeeEnt ... ... 1.93 +.06 -8.5

MicronT ... 6 49.13 +.16 +54.8

Sensient 1.44 18 66.83 +.80 +19.7

SkyWest .48 11 58.17 +1.20 +30.8

Teradyn .36 24 57.40 +1.32 +82.9

Tuppwre 1.08 ... 15.31 +1.63 -51.5

USBancrp 1.48 13 54.91 +1.50 +20.2

Valhi .08 19 2.10 +.06 +8.8

WalMart 2.12f 67 116.33 +1.60 +24.9

WashFed .84f 14 35.91 +.69 +34.4

WellsFargo 2.04f 11 48.41 +1.26 +5.1

WestRck 1.82 11 35.95 +.83 -4.8

ZionsBcp 1.36f 11 42.37 +1.43 +4.0

