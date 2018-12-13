AlliantEg s 1.34 23 46.12 +.23 +8.2

Aonplc 1.60 51 156.10 +.70 +16.5

BallardPw ... ... 2.78 +.02 -37.0

BkofAm .60 12 24.40 -.12 -17.3

ConAgra .85 15 30.38 -.21 -19.4

Costco 2.28 31 226.51 -1.29 +21.7

Diebold .40 3 2.71 -.15 -83.4

DukeEngy 3.71 22 90.90 +1.30 +8.1

DukeRlty .86f 22 28.06 +.41 +3.1

Fastenal 1.60 22 54.73 -.04 +.1

HPInc .64f 7 22.29 -.26 +6.1

HomeDp 4.12 19 173.87 -.34 -8.3

Idacorp 2.52f 25 101.40 +.31 +11.0

Keycorp .56 10 15.49 -.52 -23.2

LeeEnt ... 5 2.07 +.01 -11.9

MicronT ... 3 35.02 -1.01 -14.8

Sensient 1.44f 18 58.63 -.68 -19.8

SkyWest .40 11 45.65 -3.91 -14.0

Teradyn .36 25 33.00 -.36 -21.2

Tuppwre 2.72 ... 35.87 +.10 -42.8

US Bancrp 1.20 13 49.19 -.94 -8.2

Valhi .08 18 1.96 +.18 -68.2

WalMart 2.08f 53 92.96 -.15 -5.9

WashFed .72 12 26.86 -.32 -21.6

WellsFargo 1.72f 11 47.03 -.71 -22.5

WestRck 1.82f 13 43.86 -.55 -30.6

ZionsBcp 1.04e 12 42.50 -1.22 -16.

