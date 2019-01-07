AlliantEg s 1.34 21 41.43 -.29 -1.9

Aonplc 1.60 47 144.23 -.32 -.8

BallardPw ... ... 3.17 +.19 +32.6

BkofAm .60 12 25.56 -.02 +3.7

ConAgra .85 12 22.31 +.45 +4.4

Costco 2.28 31 207.00 +.76 +1.6

Diebold .40 3 2.84 +.21 +14.1

DukeEngy 3.71 21 85.01 -.36 -1.5

DukeRlty .86f 20 25.62 +.20 -1.1

Fastenal 1.60 21 52.38 +.38 +.2

HPInc .64f 6 20.95 +.23 +2.4

HomeDp 4.12 19 177.04 +3.42 +3.0

Idacorp 2.52f 22 89.94 -1.60 -3.4

Keycorp .56 11 15.74 +.16 +6.5

LeeEnt ... ... 2.17 -.03 +2.8

MicronT ... 3 34.00 +1.30 +7.2

Sensient 1.44f 18 56.74 +.35 +1.6

SkyWest .40 11 45.25 +.30 +1.8

Teradyn .36 24 31.15 +.05 -.7

Tuppwre 2.72 ... 35.01 +1.20 +10.9

USBancrp 1.48 12 46.61 -.22 +2.0

Valhi .08 20 2.23 +.15 +15.5

WalMart 2.08f 54 94.54 +1.10 +1.5

WashFed .72 13 27.65 +.08 +3.5

WellsFargo 1.72f 12 47.64 -.31 +3.4

WestRck 1.82f 12 39.95 +.07 +5.8

ZionsBcp 1.04e 12 42.79 +.17 +5.0

