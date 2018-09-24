AlliantEg s 1.34 21 42.92 -.31 +.7

Aon plc 1.60 31 155.16 -1.31 +15.8

BallardPw ... ... 4.19 -.17 -5.0

BkofAm .60f 16 30.74 -.29 +4.1

ConAgra .85 18 36.77 -.68 -2.4

Costco 2.28 34 233.34 -1.42 +25.4

Diebold .40 5 4.75 -.25 -70.9

DukeEngy 3.71f 17 79.61 -.21 -5.4

DukeRlty .80 22 28.08 -.65 +3.2

Fastenal 1.60f 25 57.70 -1.20 +5.5

HPInc .56f 9 25.87 +.04 +23.1

HomeDp 4.12 27 207.99 -4.40 +9.7

Idacorp 2.36 24 99.07 -.13 +8.4

Keycorp .48f 14 20.60 -.18 +2.1

LeeEnt ... 6 2.75 ... +17.0

MicronT ... 4 45.16 +.42 +9.8

Sensient 1.32 25 76.54 -.52 +4.6

SkyWest .40 16 57.75 -1.10 +8.8

Teradyn .36 29 38.45 +.24 -8.2

Tuppwre 2.72 ... 33.12 -1.43 -47.2

USBancrp 1.20 14 54.42 -.72 +1.6

Valhi .08 25 2.74 -.11 -55.6

WalMart 2.08f 23 94.92 -.98 -3.9

WashFed .72f 15 32.75 -.55 -4.4

WellsFargo 1.72f 13 54.26 -.73 -10.6

WestRck 1.72 16 55.45 -.88 -12.3

ZionsBcp 1.20e 16 51.90 -.67 +2.1

