AlliantEg s 1.34 22 44.13 -1.19 +3.6

Aonplc 1.60 49 150.37 -3.46 +12.2

BallardPw ... ... 2.71 -.04 -38.5

BkofAm .60 12 24.47 -.01 -17.1

ConAgra .85 14 29.01 -.88 -23.0

Costco 2.28 28 202.23 -4.83 +8.7

Diebold .40 3 2.58 -.15 -84.2

DukeEngy 3.71 22 88.09 -2.66 +4.7

DukeRlty .86f 21 26.84 -1.22 -1.4

Fastenal 1.60 21 52.97 -.90 -3.1

HPInc .64f 7 21.42 -.59 +2.0

HomeDp 4.12 18 167.97 -4.32 -11.4

Idacorp 2.52f 24 98.04 -2.66 +7.3

Keycorp .56 10 14.98 -.15 -25.7

LeeEnt ... ... 1.93 -.01 -17.9

MicronT ... 3 33.88 -.32 -17.6

Sensient 1.44f 17 56.52 -1.16 -22.7

SkyWest .40 11 44.92 -.21 -15.4

Teradyn .36 24 31.80 -.71 -24.1

Tuppwre 2.72 ... 34.71 -.76 -44.6

USBancrp 1.20 13 47.94 -.81 -10.5

Valhi .08 19 2.05 -.02 -66.8

WalMart 2.08f 52 90.77 -1.08 -8.1

WashFed .72 12 26.34 -.28 -23.1

WellsFargo 1.72f 11 46.61 +.07 -23.2

WestRck 1.82f 12 40.19 -4.18 -36.4

ZionsBcp 1.04e 11 41.19 -.35 -19.0

