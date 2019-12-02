AlliantEg s 1.42 26 52.43 -.57 +24.1

Aonplc 1.76 41 201.60 -2.01 +38.7

BallardPw ... ... 6.65 +.02 +178.2

BkofAm .72 12 33.43 +.11 +35.7

ConAgra .85 19 28.76 -.11 +34.6

Costco 2.60 42 297.39 -2.42 +46.0

Diebold .40 8 7.08 -.19 +184.3

DukeEngy 3.78 22 87.29 -.88 +1.1

DukeRlty .86 27 34.64 -.54 +33.7

Fastenal s .88 26 34.96 -.56 +33.7

HPInc .70f 6 19.83 -.25 -3.1

HomeDp 5.44 22 217.62 -2.89 +26.7

Idacorp 2.68f 26 103.94 -1.11 +11.7

Keycorp .74 11 19.06 -.14 +29.0

LeeEnt ... ... 1.88 -.06 -10.9

MicronT ... 5 46.39 -1.12 +46.2

Sensient 1.56f 17 63.41 +.12 +13.5

SkyWest .48 12 62.23 -.41 +39.9

Teradyn .36 26 62.54 -.05 +99.3

Tuppwre 1.08 ... 8.39 -.06 -73.4

USBancrp 1.68f 14 59.76 -.27 +30.8

Valhi .08 17 1.84 -.08 -4.7

WalMart 2.12f 69 119.28 +.19 +28.1

WashFed .84 14 36.56 -.25 +36.9

WellsFargo 2.04 12 53.62 -.84 +16.4

WestRck 1.86f 12 40.40 +.07 +7.0

ZionsBcp 1.36 13 49.50 -.28 +21.5

