AlliantEgs 1.42 26 51.60 -.08 +22.1

Aonplc 1.76 40 194.38 -.19 +33.7

BallardPw ... ... 6.08 +.20 +154.4

BkofAm .72 12 33.18 -.08 +34.7

ConAgra .85 18 27.55 +.11 +29.0

Costco 2.60 43 300.84 -1.78 +47.7

Diebold .40 9 8.06 -.26 +223.7

DukeEngy 3.78 22 87.60 -2.35 +1.5

DukeRlty .86 27 34.76 +.17 +34.2

Fastenals .88 27 36.83 -.24 +40.9

HPInc .64 6 19.64 +.12 -4.0

HomeDp 5.44 23 231.80 -1.04 +34.9

Idacorp 2.68f 25 102.07 -.78 +9.7

Keycorp .74f 11 19.20 -.16 +29.9

LeeEnt ... ... 1.87 +.05 -11.4

MicronT ... 5 46.26 -.93 +45.8

Sensient 1.56f 17 63.85 -.99 +14.3

SkyWest .48 12 62.57 -.58 +40.7

Teradyn .36 27 64.07 +.56 +104.2

Tuppwre 1.08 ... 9.23 -.11 -70.8

USBancrp 1.68f 14 58.64 -.26 +28.3

Valhi .08 19 2.05 +.02 +6.2

WalMart 2.12f 68 119.04 -.40 +27.8

WashFed .84 14 36.80 -.11 +37.8

WellsFargo 2.04 12 54.05 -.05 +17.3

WestRck 1.86f 12 39.39 -.36 +4.3

ZionsBcp 1.36 14 50.98 -.09 +25.1

