AlliantEgs 1.34 22 43.72 -.20 +2.6

Aonplc 1.60 48 148.31 -2.00 +10.7

BallardPw ... ... 2.62 -.07 -40.6

BkofAm .60 11 24.18 -.29 -18.1

ConAgra .85 14 29.09 +.53 -22.8

Costco 2.28 28 201.41 -1.58 +8.2

Diebold .40 3 2.74 -.15 -83.2

DukeEngy 3.71 22 87.23 -.43 +3.7

DukeRlty .86f 21 27.08 -.16 -.5

Fastenal 1.60 21 51.48 -.76 -5.9

HPInc .64f 6 20.55 -.86 -2.2

HomeDp 4.12 18 167.56 -2.48 -11.6

Idacorp 2.52f 24 97.10 -.10 +6.3

Keycorp .56 10 14.40 -.38 -28.6

LeeEnt ... ... 1.92 +.02 -18.3

MicronT ... 3 31.41 -2.70 -23.6

Sensient 1.44f 17 55.67 -.34 -23.9

SkyWest .40 11 43.39 -2.64 -18.3

Teradyn .36 23 30.60 -1.36 -26.9

Tuppwre 2.72 ... 33.58 -1.91 -46.4

USBancrp 1.48 12 46.22 -1.04 -13.7

Valhi .08 16 1.81 -.07 -70.7

WalMart 2.08f 52 90.55 -.53 -8.3

WashFed .72 11 25.12 -1.04 -26.7

WellsFargo 1.72f 11 45.67 -.85 -24.7

WestRck 1.82f 12 39.36 -.89 -37.7

ZionsBcp 1.04e 11 40.13 -.63 -21.1

